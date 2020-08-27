Belz, Katherine

MADISON - Katherine Belz, age 90, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, entered into eternal life Aug. 24, 2020. Kate was born to Beatrice and Daniel Hazen on May 23, 1930, in Prairie du Chien, Wis. Kate grew up in Wauzeka, Wis., where she graduated from high school in 1948. After high school, she moved to Madison where she met the love of her life, Roger Belz. They were married Sept. 14, 1949, in Wauzeka, where they made their home.

She was a homemaker and raised five children as well as took care of her parents in her home. Kate was employed by Wauzeka Public Schools as a cook and baker, where she became famous for her dinner rolls. On retirement, she and Roger returned to Madison, making it their home until present.

Survivors include children, Dan (Beth) of Edgerton, Steve (Margo) of Madison, Tom (Deb) Belz of Boscobel and Jane (Mary Kornell) of Madison; eight grandchildren, Frank, Chris, Kelly, Matt, Amy, Jessie, Joe, and Brooke. She also is survived by 12 great-grandchildren, Troy, Owen, Landon, Kayley, Lauren, Evan, Ella, Lydia, Hayden, Finley, Sienna, and little Finley.

Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, Bess and Dan; her brother, Dick and wife, Gen; her devoted husband, Roger; and son, John.

Kate enjoyed reading and cooking for others. She had a good sense of humor with a contagious laugh, and was a devout Catholic.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, Madison, for immediate family and cousins on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Service of Madison is assisting the family.

A huge thank you to the nurses, family members, and hospice workers who cared for and helped with Kate's care. A very special thank you to Steve and Margo Belz, who opened their home to care for Kate this last year.

