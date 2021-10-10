Dahl, Katherine Mary "Katie"

MADISON - Katherine Mary "Katie" Dahl, age 71, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. She was born on Nov. 7, 1949, in Beloit, Wis., the daughter of Rex and Mary (McCormick) Garde.

Following high school, Katie received her accounting degree from the Madison Business College. She worked for the Salvation Army for 25 years before her retirement in 2015.

Katie enjoyed spending time with her family, but her grandchildren were her pride and joy. In her free time, she enjoyed collecting angels, reading, and scrapbooking, always making the most of with what she had. Through the years, she instilled family values in her children. Katie was the kindest, most loving person, who will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her daughters, Alycia Dahl, Tonya (Mark) Dahl and Erin (Daniel) Banks; seven grandchildren, Tyler (Carrie) Ellis, Kayla Ellis, Caitlyn Sosinsky, Quintin Smith, Brooklyn Dahl, Amya Dahl and Nevaeh Dahl; great-grandchildren, Eliscia and Azai Ellis; and brothers, Joe Garde and Rex Garde Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Edward Garde; and son, Roger Dahl.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

A special thank you to Madison Pointe Assisted Living and Agrace HospiceCare for all their tender loving care of Katie. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

