Katherine "Katie" Dahl
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Dahl, Katherine Mary "Katie"

MADISON - Katherine Mary "Katie" Dahl, age 71, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. She was born on Nov. 7, 1949, in Beloit, Wis., the daughter of Rex and Mary (McCormick) Garde.

Following high school, Katie received her accounting degree from the Madison Business College. She worked for the Salvation Army for 25 years before her retirement in 2015.

Katie enjoyed spending time with her family, but her grandchildren were her pride and joy. In her free time, she enjoyed collecting angels, reading, and scrapbooking, always making the most of with what she had. Through the years, she instilled family values in her children. Katie was the kindest, most loving person, who will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her daughters, Alycia Dahl, Tonya (Mark) Dahl and Erin (Daniel) Banks; seven grandchildren, Tyler (Carrie) Ellis, Kayla Ellis, Caitlyn Sosinsky, Quintin Smith, Brooklyn Dahl, Amya Dahl and Nevaeh Dahl; great-grandchildren, Eliscia and Azai Ellis; and brothers, Joe Garde and Rex Garde Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Edward Garde; and son, Roger Dahl.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

A special thank you to Madison Pointe Assisted Living and Agrace HospiceCare for all their tender loving care of Katie. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sympathy for Kathryn's family, my cousin. Have not seen for many years, sorry for your loss. There are not many left in our Garde family. God bless all.
Brenda Wahl
Family
October 12, 2021
