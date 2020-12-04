Howe, Katherine G.

SAUK PRAIRIE - Katherine G. Howe, age 90, passed away at Maplewood Nursing Home on Dec. 1, 2020. She was born Aug. 25, 1930, to the late Edwin and Minnie (Wuerth) Gasser. She was united in marriage to Alan "Putter" Howe on April 4, 1981; Alan preceded her in death on March 25, 2001. Together they enjoyed golfing and many travels, including Switzerland, Hawaii, Italy and the United States. Kathy loved time spent talking with her friends and family. She also loved playing cards and games. She was a great storyteller with a witty sense of humor and had a fabulous memory. She had a very joyful spirit and optimistic attitude. She was an amazing mom, grandma and great-grandma. She will be deeply missed, and we loved her well.

Kathy had been employed by Sauk Prairie Title 1 program at Grand Avenue Elementary School for 12 years, then later with the Department of Revenue until her retirement. Katherine was a member of Concordia United Methodist Church, Prairie du Sac.

She was a mother to Alan (Linda) Ballweg of Sauk City, Karen Creech of Madison and Kay Kippley of Prairie du Sac; grandmother to Aaron (Val) Ballweg, Amanda Ballweg, Alyssa Kippley, Justin Creech and Nathan (Tabitha) Kippley; and great-grandmother to Sierra Ballweg, Jordan Ballweg, Peyton Annen, Harper Ballweg, Christopher Alcantar, Chloe Fortney, Adriana and Vincent Creech, Caleb and Kellen Kippley. Kathy was a step-mother to Greg (Jane) Howe, Chris (Steve) Navis, Kim (Kurt) Pieper; and 12 step-grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister in-law, Sally Agle; and many longtime friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Alvin N. Ballweg; stepmother, Lena Hatz Gasser; and stepson, Conrad Howe.

A memorial service for Katherine's family will be held Dec. 5, 2020, with interment to follow in the Sauk City Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

This bible verse sums up our mom, Kathy:

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." - 2 Timothy 4:7

