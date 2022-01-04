McGraw, Katherine Ann

MADISON - Katherine Ann McGraw, "Annie", age 61 of Madison went to our Lord on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. She fought long and courageously, but succumbed to lung cancer. She was born the daughter of Robert and Jean Heim on March 9, 1960 in Madison, Wis. She met her husband in 1976 and they had three sons.

She is survived by her husband, Layne McGraw; sons, Adam Heim (Marjorie Witt), Andrew Heim (Miranda), and Alex McGraw; sisters, twin Kathleen (Donald) Salverson, Wendy (Raul) Trevino; and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mable Heim, Wanda (Craig) Adams; brothers, Stephen and Joseph Heim.

Annie always said, "never say goodbye, always say, see ya, because goodbye is forever".

A Memorial will be held on Jan. 15, 2022 at 2 p.m., at the FRATERNAL ORDER OF EALGES, 2109 Bertillon Drive, Madison, Wis. All are welcome to attend. Come share your memories & pictures. In June of 2022 there will be a Celebration of Life.