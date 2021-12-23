Beloungy, Kathleen

O'FALLON, Ill. - Kathleen Carol Beloungy, née Kluever, age 67, of O'Fallon, Ill., born May 28, 1954, in Madison, Wis., passed away Dec. 14, 2021, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, Ill.

Kathleen grew up in Stoughton, Wis., and was set up on a date at church by her mother; she married Russell Beloungy on Nov. 4, 1979, at Madison Gospel Tabernacle, Madison, Wis. Kathy was a homemaker and a devoted wife and mother. She sang in the church choir and remained active in her faith throughout the years. She moved to the O'Fallon area in 2013 to retire and be closer to family, where they were active members at Mascoutah First Assembly of God Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Carol (née Ream) Kluever. Her husband, Russell, passed away Dec. 18, 2021.

She is survived by her children, Debra (Jeff) Hardman of Des Moines, Iowa, Mark Beloungy of Beaver Dam, Wis., Joshua (Andrea) Beloungy of Belleville, Ill., Brian Beloungy of Troy, Ill., and David Beloungy of Madison, Wis.; and five grandchildren, Sayers, Silas, Xander, Zach, and Kai.

A memorial service to celebrate the lives of both Russell and Kathleen Beloungy is planned for springtime 2022.

Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon