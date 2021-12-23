Menu
Kathleen Beloungy
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL
Beloungy, Kathleen

O'FALLON, Ill. - Kathleen Carol Beloungy, née Kluever, age 67, of O'Fallon, Ill., born May 28, 1954, in Madison, Wis., passed away Dec. 14, 2021, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, Ill.

Kathleen grew up in Stoughton, Wis., and was set up on a date at church by her mother; she married Russell Beloungy on Nov. 4, 1979, at Madison Gospel Tabernacle, Madison, Wis. Kathy was a homemaker and a devoted wife and mother. She sang in the church choir and remained active in her faith throughout the years. She moved to the O'Fallon area in 2013 to retire and be closer to family, where they were active members at Mascoutah First Assembly of God Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Carol (née Ream) Kluever. Her husband, Russell, passed away Dec. 18, 2021.

She is survived by her children, Debra (Jeff) Hardman of Des Moines, Iowa, Mark Beloungy of Beaver Dam, Wis., Joshua (Andrea) Beloungy of Belleville, Ill., Brian Beloungy of Troy, Ill., and David Beloungy of Madison, Wis.; and five grandchildren, Sayers, Silas, Xander, Zach, and Kai.

Online condolences may be offered at www.wfh-ofallon.com.

A memorial service to celebrate the lives of both Russell and Kathleen Beloungy is planned for springtime 2022.

Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
We are so sorry for your loss. We met Russ and Kathy at Mascoutah A/G. They were so loving and nice and giving. Our prayers are with you all.
Rev.Eddie & Tina Witt
December 31, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Beloungy family , I knew your mom at LaFollette and at MGT. We found each other on facebook. I sure will miss her calls or me calling her to catch up on all the news. She is not suffering any more. She is with Jesus in Heaven. Your Father is up in heaven also. He is not suffering anymore . Praise God from whom all blessings flow. Jan Hanson McMullen
Jan Hanson McMullen
Friend
December 26, 2021
