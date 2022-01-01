Menu
Kathleen Brice
Madison East High School

Brice, Kathleen Marie

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Beloved sister, mother, and grandmother, Kathleen Marie Brice, age 71, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. She was born on Oct. 8, 1950, in Madison, Wis. The daughter of Paul and Thelma (Jacobson) Brice, Kathy graduated from Madison East High School in 1968.

She is survived by her son, Christopher Raemisch; sisters, Paula Sanborn, Ellen Lanzendorf, and Carla Frohmader; brothers, Thomas Brice, Paul (Rose) Brice, and David (Amy) Brice; and two half-brothers, Michael and Richard Frank. Kathy is further survived by grandchildren, Todd and Kyle Raemisch; and numerous nieces and nephews.

While it is heartbreaking for the people she left behind to endure that her earthly journey has come to an end, Kathy believed her next odyssey will be joyful and rewarding.

As we all move toward our own final departure, please keep a fond remembrance of Kathy in your heart and a smile on your face.

Rest, dear sister, rest. It is time to go home.


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 1, 2022.
I went to East for a semester...Kathy was a good Friend and helped me r feel welcome...Blessing to her family....
Sherry Jeglum
February 19, 2022
My sincere sympathy to the family. Great memories of those teenage years. A beautiful girl with an attitude, doesn't get any better than that. RIP Kathy
patrick mcsherry
Friend
January 17, 2022
I still remember playing with Chris at Kathy's house on Fair Oaks... My Best to the Family-BB
B. Brice
Family
January 1, 2022
