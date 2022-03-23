Sister Kathleen Conlin

Nov. 24, 1932 - Mar. 19, 2022

SINSINAWA - Sister Kathleen Conlin, OP, 89, of Sinsinawa, WI, died on March 19, 2022. Daughter of Bernard and Marion(Bolger) Conlin of Columbus, WI. Kathleen was born in Columbus and raised on the family farm. After one year at Edgewood College, Kathleen entered the Sinsinawa Dominican Order and was professed in 1953. She taught in various communities but spent many years taking care of her mother as well as teaching at St. Jerome's Catholic school and serving as a pastoral minister in Columbus. In her quiet way she spent her life of service to all. Her heart was with with her family and the Columbus Community.

Kathleen's parents; brother-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and a grand niece preceded her in death.

She is survived by siblings: Mary Ries of Peshtigo, Joe Conlin of Columbus and Pat (John) Thiesenhusen of Madison, and many nieces and nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be at 6:30 p.m., March 24, 2022 and funeral will be at 10:30 a.m., March 25, 2022 at the Dominican Motherhouse Sinsinawa, WI. Proof of vaccination with card is required as well as a reservation to attend. Please call the Motherhouse at 608-748-4411 for further information.

Memorials may be made to The Dominican Motherhouse, Prairie Ridge Hospital, Columbus or of your choice.

Kathleen was a free spirit and loved a good time with family and friends.