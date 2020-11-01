Harper, Kathleen Ann "Kathy" (Karow)

COTTAGE GROVE - Kathleen Ann "Kathy" (Karow) Harper passed away on Oct. 29, 2020, at the age of 75. Kathy was born Sept. 24, 1945, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Leora and Bill Karow. She shared a birthday with her older sister of seven years, Bobbie Viken. Kathy grew up in Madison, Wis., and lived there until 2014, when she moved to Aster Assisted Living (now Drumlin Reserve) in Cottage Grove.

Kathy was married on June 2, 1973, to James "Jim" Harper, at Madison Gospel Tabernacle, and they were married 41 years until the time of Jim's passing in 2014. They made their home at Oak Park Terrace on Madison's north side. Kathy enjoyed coloring, playing Bingo, and watching her game shows. Kathy was very social and loved to meet new people. Mostly though, she loved her cat and companion, Tony the Tiger, who passed just a few weeks ago.

Kathy is survived by her nephew, William Viken; and her niece, Christina Viken-Harvey; and their families. Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; parents, Bill and Leora; her sister, Bobbie; and brother-in-law, Bob. A private memorial service will be held. Please share your memories of Kathy at www.CressFuneralService.com.

