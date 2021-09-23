Lange, Kathleen "Kathy"

DEFOREST - Kathleen "Kathy" Lange, DeForest, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at home in the presence of loving family members. Kathy was born on Feb. 12, 1941, the daughter of Dorothy and Roy Lange.

Kathy's career was as a nursing assistant at Central Wisconsin Center. She was a talented artist, photographer of birds, and loved to fish with her brothers. She was very compassionate and caring, had a great sense of humor, and loved to laugh.

She is survived by her brother, Harold (Patricia); many special nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; and many longtime friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David and Robert; and sisters, Barbara and Doreen.

Per her request, no service will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

God speed, Kathy. We will miss you.