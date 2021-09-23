Menu
Kathleen "Kathy" Lange
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021

Lange, Kathleen "Kathy"

DEFOREST - Kathleen "Kathy" Lange, DeForest, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at home in the presence of loving family members. Kathy was born on Feb. 12, 1941, the daughter of Dorothy and Roy Lange.

Kathy's career was as a nursing assistant at Central Wisconsin Center. She was a talented artist, photographer of birds, and loved to fish with her brothers. She was very compassionate and caring, had a great sense of humor, and loved to laugh.

She is survived by her brother, Harold (Patricia); many special nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; and many longtime friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David and Robert; and sisters, Barbara and Doreen.

Per her request, no service will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

God speed, Kathy. We will miss you.


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 23, 2021.
I would like to extend my condolences to the family. Kathy always spoke fondly of all of you. Met Kathy in 7th grade when I moved to DeForest were friends thru high school. Reconnected after our 50th class reunion thanks to a mutual friend Jeanette who put a breakfast together for a few of us. We have been having breakfast once a month for the last 12 years. So thankful for the reconnection all the laughs and conversations we have had. Will miss Kathy.
Mary (sullivan) Peterson
Friend
September 24, 2021
