MADISON - Kathleen Ann (O'Connor) Renkoski, age 69, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on March 27, 1951, in Richland Center, Wis., the daughter of Thomas Joseph O'Connor and Veronica (Moyes) O'Connor.

Kathleen graduated from LaFollette High School in 1969. She then attended MATC, where she received her associate degree in accounting. Kathleen married the love of her life, Ronald Renkoski, on April 26, 2008.

Kathy worked as a financial specialist for the University of Wisconsin before retiring in 2011. She was a member of St. Dennis Parish for 51 years, a member of the Wesport Squares Dance Club, the Treasurer of the 2019 Wisconsin Square and Round Dance Convention, and a delegate to the Southwest area of Square Dance Association of Wisconsin. Kathy was an avid Badgers and Packers Fan. She was known as a kind and giving person. Kathy enjoyed baking, sewing square dancing attire, and designing greeting cards.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Ronald; sister, Karen (husband, Mike Jacobson) Kruse; niece, Angela (Shawn) Westphal; great-niece, Leyna Westphal; great-nephew, Steven Westphal; Ron's 11 siblings and eight spouses; extended Renkoski family, including 24 nieces and nephews; 25 grand-nieces and nephews; and dozens of cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her nephew, Steven Thomas Kruse; Ron's parents; and grand-nephew.

Special thanks to the caregivers at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison where Kathy spent the last year of her life; she made some very special friends.

The family plans to have a celebration of life at a later date when it is safe to gather. A private family Mass is being held, and she will be laid to rest near her maternal grandparents and next to her mother and father at St. Mary's Cemetery, Richland Center, Wis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Diabetes Wellness Program of Second Harvest Foodbank, St. Dennis Parish.org/care-for-creation-team, or St. Mary's Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

