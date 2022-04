Schaefer, Kathleen J.

WISCONSIN DELLS - Kathleen J. Schaefer, 77, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, due to complications of COVID-19.

She is survived by four children, Paul Schaefer, Jodie Ross, Joel (Erin) Schaefer, and Darrin "Doc" (Maria Cristina) Schaefer; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Jerry.

