Schmitz, Kathleen Ellen

MILWAUKEE/MADISON - Kathleen Ellen Schmitz, 84, passed away into God's loving arms on March 7, 2021, in Waunakee, Wis. Kathleen was born on May 1, 1936, to parents Eugene and Roselyn (Koch) Schmitz, in Milwaukee, Wis. She was united in marriage to James Andryk on July 9, 1955, in Wauwatosa, Wis.

Kathleen was passionate about figure skating. She taught figure skating and roller skating for over 40 years, teaching her own children the moment they could walk. She enjoyed sewing costumes and figure skating outfits. She also liked to paint and spend time in the great outdoors. She loved trees and was passionate about nature and God's beautiful outdoors. Above all, she loved her family. Kathleen will be remembered as happy and proud of her family.

Kathleen is survived by her three children, Tim (Kim), Tom (Michele), and Liz (Carl); four grandchildren, Matthew (Mary), Samantha, Brian (Hannah), and Shane; three great-grandchildren, Ben, Ryan, and Joey; three siblings, Susie (Chris) Buscaglia, Terry (Becky) Schmitz, and Mike (Jenny) Schmitz; and sister-in-law, Cindy Schmitz.

She is preceded in death by her former husband, James; daughter, Mary Jo; parents; and her brother, Jack Schmitz.

A special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare and to Home Again Assisted Living for their exceptional care and treating her like she was part of their family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home Again, 1120 Connery Cove, Waunakee, WI 53597.

A private funeral service will be held at Ryan Funeral Home, Madison. A livestream of Kathleen's service will be available at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 14. Interment will take place on Monday, March 15, at Valhalla Memorial Park, Milwaukee.

To view livestream information, video tribute, or to sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257