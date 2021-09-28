Wendler, Kathleen Rose "Kathy"

JANESVILLE - Kathleen Rose "Kathy" Wendler, age 77, of Janesville passed away at SSM-St. Mary's Hospital, Madison on Sept. 25, 2021 following a short hospital stay due to heart complications. She was born in Monroe, Wis. on March 20, 1944, the daughter of Edward and Mae (Galway) Flanagan. She grew up on a farm in Green County where she attended a one room rural grade school and graduated from Juda High School in 1962. She attended the Madison Vocational School after which she went to work at Gisholt Machine Company in Madison.

Kathy married Milton E. Wendler on Oct. 1, 1966. Following their marriage, she was employed by Amphenol in Janesville. After their children were in school, she was employed as a secretary in the religious education department at St. Mary Catholic Church in Milton. Kathy was a long-time member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton and was active with the Strong Women's group at the Gathering Place. She enjoyed being a member of her card club. Spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren's sporting events were Kathy's greatest passion. She was extremely proud of her Irish Heritage and like to tell people about it. She enjoyed traveling with Milt to Alaska, Hawaii, Switzerland and especially the trip they took to Ireland.

Kathy Wendler is survived by her husband of 55 years, Milt Wendler; three children, Steve (Karen) Wendler of Madison, Tim Wendler of Pewaukee, Wis., Mark (Lyndee) Wendler of Denver, Colo.; her daughter-in-law, Deb Wendler of Madison; nine grandchildren, Alex, Jackson, Mitchell, Tealyn, Olivia, Madelyn, Tanner, Torynn and Claire Wendler; her brother, Patrick (Charlotte) Flanagan; her sisters, Maureen (Jack) Siegenthaler and Eileen De Jong; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dan Wendler; her daughter-in-law, Trickett Wendler; her niece, Lisa Siegenthaler.

KATHY WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED AS A GOOD WIFE, GREAT MOTHER AND MOTHER-IN-LAW AND AN AMAZING GRANDMOTHER. SHE CREATED MEMORABLE TRADITIONS, FUN, AND LOVING MEMORIES FOR EVERY BIRTHDAY, HOLIDAY AND SPECIAL EVENT IN HER FAMILY'S LIVES.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, MILTON. Monsignor James Uppena and Father James McEnery will preside. Visitation will be held at the CHURCH on Thursday, Sept. 30th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Milton. Following the burial, the family will meet friends at the GATHERING PLACE in Milton. The family request that casual clothing be worn. The family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.