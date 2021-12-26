Bitgood, Kathryn P. "Kathy"

MIDDLETON - Kathryn P. "Kathy" Bitgood, age 80, of Middleton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at BrightStar Senior Living. She was born on July 23, 1941, in St. Paul, Minn., the daughter of John and Phyllis (Nordyke) Puvogel.

Kathy graduated from The College of St. Catherine in 1963. She married James Bitgood on Aug. 22, 1964, in Crailsheim, Germany.

Kathy worked as a teacher's aide for the Middleton School District for five years.

Kathy enjoyed the outdoors and was a naturalist. She and her good friend, Miriam Miller, developed the Wonders in Nature program for the Middleton Parks Department. They brought kindergarten-aged children for half days to explore the nature that can be found nearby in the Pheasant Branch Conservancy during the fall, winter, and spring.

Kathy is survived by her husband, James, of 57 years; two sons, Mark (Michael Gallagher) Bitgood and Jeff (Catherine) Bitgood; two sisters, Janette Klett and Jill DeMars; brother, Jack Puvogel; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Gregory Matthew Bitgood; two sisters, Marcia Reed and Nancy Puvogel; and brother-in-law, Nick Klett.

The family wishes to thank the staff of BrightStar and Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support given to Kathy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy in Kathy's name (https://pheasantbranch.org/memorial/).

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761