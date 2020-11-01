Nankee, Kathryn "Kate"

MUSCODA - Kathryn "Kate" Nankee, 94, of Muscoda, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Richland Hospital, due to complications from COVID-19. Kate was born on Nov. 18, 1925, on Hickory Flat Road, Muscoda, the daughter of Frank and Celia (Chezik) Swaziek. On Feb. 11, 1946, she married Robert "Bob" Nankee. The couple farmed in the Muscoda area for many years before turning the farm over to their son, John, in 1978 and retiring to Muscoda. She worked for many years for Riverdale Schools. Kate was a member of the Pulaski Card Club, Foresters, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and Altar Society, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved flowers, dancing with Bob, gardening, playing cards, especially Euchre, traveling, volunteering at St. Vincent's, drinking coffee, and celebrating her Czech heritage. Kate was very active in her Catholic faith. Most importantly, she loved her family and spending time with them.

Kate is survived by eight children, Dan (Lois) Nankee of Highland, Kathy Sturdevant of Prescott, John (Jan) Nankee of Muscoda, Jim (Jill) Nankee of Blue River, Jerry (Cindy) Nankee of Waupaca, Karen (Jeff) Landmark of Fitchburg, Robert (Regina) Nankee of Muscoda, and David (Jodi) Nankee of Carlisle, Pa.; 21 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lois Swaziek of Menominee; and many nieces and nephews.

Kate was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; siblings, John Swaziek, Bernard Swaziek, and Lucielle (Truman) Mulholland; granddaughter, Erin Jeanne Nankee; grandson, Michael Sturdevant; granddaughter-in-law, Erin Marie Nankee.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the Richland Hospital for taking such special care of Kate, especially Dr. Wright and Dr. Pappy, and nurses Sue and Michelle. The family would also like to extend a thank you to the staff at the Riverdale Healthcare Center for their care of Kate. She appreciated the outings, euchre games, family picnics, and the fact that they always kept her coffee cup filled.

A private family Mass will be held with burial in St. John's the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Muscoda. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

