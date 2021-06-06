Menu
Kathryn "Kate" Richardson
1944 - 2021
1944
2021
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Richardson, Kathryn "Kate"

MADISON - Kathryn "Kate" Richardson died on June 3, 2021, of pancreatic cancer. She was born June 1, 1944, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Georgia Woods and Erwin Huenink. Her father died in November of 1944, and she was adopted in 1949 by David Woods.

Kate grew up in Monroe, Wis., and obtained both her bachelor's in English and master's in business administration from the University of Wisconsin. She spent most of her professional life as a real estate appraiser and president of Richardson Appraisal Company.

Kate was an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church for almost 55 years, serving in multiple roles, including deacon, elder, Sunday school teacher, and choir member, and volunteered at Attic Angels for 17 years.

Kate derived great pleasure from reading books (especially novels and histories), delighting in language, playing music (choir and piano), playing tennis, working her garden, restoring the prairie on her farm, training dogs, and engaging people in thoughtful, quiet conversation. She prided herself on living authentically, speaking kindly yet honestly, appreciating simple everyday pleasures, and stepping in to help others in need. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.

She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 57 years, Bob Richardson; her two sons, Dave and Rob Richardson; her five grandchildren, Oliver, Eli, Jackson, Charlie, and Caroline; her sister, Diana Oostdik; and sisters-in-law, Janet Rich and Kathryn Richardson.

Her funeral service will be held at COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 326 S. Segoe Road, Madison, on June 26, at 2 p.m.

Donations can be made on her behalf to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Attic Angels, and Prairie Enthusiasts.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
326 S. Segoe Road, Madison, WI
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
I am so sorry for your loss. I knew Kathy playing doubles tennis at Nielsen and GMTA for many many years. We live in Punta Gorda FL, now. But, I truly enjoyed talking w her and sharing stories. She was such a kind, interesting, fun person to get to know. I believe we all lost such a wonderful endearing woman. I love you Kathy. Lori Brisselli
Lori Brisselli
September 11, 2021
My condolences to the Richardson family. Kate was a mentor, advocate and very supportive throughout my growing young adult years. She showed and taught me things in life that I now embed and cherish She will be greatly missed and loved.
LaShaunda
Friend
July 22, 2021
Grandparent University in 2016...can´t think of any individual who had a more beautiful smile than Kate!
Mary Lou Reisch
Friend
June 24, 2021
Salt Lake Peaslees
June 21, 2021
Kate was such a gentle and kind person. I've known her for almost 30 years. As the sister of Dave's wife, Kate always accepted me, and later my own family, as her family. We were always included in their holidays and my kids know her as Grandma Kate. We had some fun ping pong tournaments and family meals and get togethers. She is missed dearly and know she lived a beautiful life. My heart goes out to those closest to her. Such a kind, sweet soul.
The Efird Family
Family
June 7, 2021
God Rest Kate´s Soul-She was a prime example of a Peaceful Human Being- Her Gift from God-a Godly Woman God Be With Kate´s husband Robert and Sons and Dear Family
Chuck Billings
June 6, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Kathie's illness and of her passing. I know your family will miss her. I have good memories of her and our time at 2310 West Lawn Avenue. Love and condolences from the Vincent Ritacca Family
Vincent and Maria Ritacca
Friend
June 6, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
June 6, 2021
