Richardson, Kathryn "Kate"

MADISON - Kathryn "Kate" Richardson died on June 3, 2021, of pancreatic cancer. She was born June 1, 1944, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Georgia Woods and Erwin Huenink. Her father died in November of 1944, and she was adopted in 1949 by David Woods.

Kate grew up in Monroe, Wis., and obtained both her bachelor's in English and master's in business administration from the University of Wisconsin. She spent most of her professional life as a real estate appraiser and president of Richardson Appraisal Company.

Kate was an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church for almost 55 years, serving in multiple roles, including deacon, elder, Sunday school teacher, and choir member, and volunteered at Attic Angels for 17 years.

Kate derived great pleasure from reading books (especially novels and histories), delighting in language, playing music (choir and piano), playing tennis, working her garden, restoring the prairie on her farm, training dogs, and engaging people in thoughtful, quiet conversation. She prided herself on living authentically, speaking kindly yet honestly, appreciating simple everyday pleasures, and stepping in to help others in need. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.

She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 57 years, Bob Richardson; her two sons, Dave and Rob Richardson; her five grandchildren, Oliver, Eli, Jackson, Charlie, and Caroline; her sister, Diana Oostdik; and sisters-in-law, Janet Rich and Kathryn Richardson.

Her funeral service will be held at COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 326 S. Segoe Road, Madison, on June 26, at 2 p.m.

Donations can be made on her behalf to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Attic Angels, and Prairie Enthusiasts.

