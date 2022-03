Simmons, Kathryn Ann

MADISON – Kathryn Ann Simmons, age 71, passed away on Nov. 28, 2020, in Madison. A memorial service will be held at LAKE EDGE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4032 Monona Drive, Madison, on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Justin Dittrich presiding. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

A full obituary was published on Dec. 13, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

