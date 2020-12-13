Simmons, Kathryn Ann

MADISON - Kathryn A. Simmons, age 71, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, in Madison, surrounded by her family. Kathy was born on Jan. 17, 1949, in Rice Lake, Wis., the only girl of five children, born to Fred and Winoma (Haynie) Gruenhagen.

In 1967 she graduated from Rice Lake High School, after which she entered UW-Stout in Menomonie, Wis., where she received a B.S. degree in dietetics. She later earned an associate degree in accounting at District One Technical Institute (Chippawa Valley Technical College) in Eau Claire, Wis., in 1976. Shortly thereafter, Kathy moved to Madison and found employment as an accountant, working in the Department of Administration and the Department of Workforce Development. Kathy liked working as an accountant, and from all reports, she was a conscientious employee, recognized for being efficient and effective.

Kathy seemed happiest when she could work beautifying her house and her yard. She took pride in nurturing her flowers and bushes during the summer and decorating her house and baking cookies for Christmas. She also found great joy in the time she spent with her grandson, Logan. As a couple, she and Wesley found pleasure in the annual road trips they made each year, sometimes with in-laws, where they shared new experiences. Both of them felt blessed to have celebrated 39 years of marriage on June 27, 2020.

Kathy is survived by her devoted husband, Wesley; and her son, Michael (Sarah) Gruenhagen and their son, Logan, who live in Janesville, Wis. Others left to mourn Kathy's passing include her brothers, Dale (Carla) Gruenhagen and Phillip (Debra) Gruenhagen; sisters-in-law, Julie Gruenhagen and Mel Gruenhagen; her blended family by marriage, Kim Simmons, Susanne Simmons, Michelle Smith, Don Simmons and Debra Simmons; grandchildren by marriage, Haley Simmons, Phillip Smith, Savion Castro, Beau Simmons and Dontay Simmons; great-grandchildren by marriage, Ahmani Smith and Aubree Smith; sisters-in-law, Kay Simmons and Elizabeth Weaver; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Karl and Michael Gruenhagen.

Kathy's family would like to thank members of Lake Edge Lutheran Church for their prayers, loving care and support during the last ten months. They would also like to thank her caretakers, Comfort Keepers and Home Instead, for the many months of attentive and compassionate care.

Any memorial tributes may be made in Kathy's name to Lake Edge Lutheran Church. A memorial service will be held in the spring, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

