MADISON – Kathy A. Brylski, age 66, died in a car accident on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Madison. She was born on June 2, 1955, the daughter of Robert and Hyacinth (Meunier) Grabowski. Kathy was united in marriage to Mark Brylski on Aug. 14, 1982. After growing up in Franklin, Wis., she attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where she met her future husband, Mark Brylski. Soon after graduating, the couple moved to the Madison area where Kathy started a 35-year-long accounting career with the State of Wisconsin. They then started a family and built a home in Oregon, Wis. She and Mark volunteered for many years and in many capacities for the organization Destination Imagination, which inspired and nurtured creativity in countless children, including their own. Kathy enjoyed reading, board games, sewing, and socializing. In her recent retirement, she was exploring more hobbies like golf and bocce ball leagues. She also loved traveling, both as a family and as a couple, visiting most of the U.S., as well as destinations abroad like Poland, Spain, and New Zealand. Kathy's greatest passion was singing. She was part of multiple church choirs over the years, including at St. Dennis. In retirement she also joined the Raging Grannies singing group, where she could sing with new friends and fight for the causes she believed in.

She is survived by her two sons, Anthony Brylski and Stefan Brylski; brother, Richard (Bonnie) Grabowski; sisters, Robin (Jerry) Matuszak, Laura Grabowski, Jean (Don) Picco, and Regina (Larry) Krawczyk; aunt, Grace Grabowski; and numerous cousins.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Donald Picco.

A service will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 5 p.m. with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 2 p.m. until the time of Mass. Be advised that there is a mask mandate for indoor public gatherings in Dane County.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Harvest Foodbank or the Nature Conservancy.

