Kathy Brylski
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Brylski, Kathy A.

MADISON – Kathy A. Brylski, age 66, died in a car accident on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Madison. She was born on June 2, 1955, the daughter of Robert and Hyacinth (Meunier) Grabowski. Kathy was united in marriage to Mark Brylski on Aug. 14, 1982. After growing up in Franklin, Wis., she attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where she met her future husband, Mark Brylski. Soon after graduating, the couple moved to the Madison area where Kathy started a 35-year-long accounting career with the State of Wisconsin. They then started a family and built a home in Oregon, Wis. She and Mark volunteered for many years and in many capacities for the organization Destination Imagination, which inspired and nurtured creativity in countless children, including their own. Kathy enjoyed reading, board games, sewing, and socializing. In her recent retirement, she was exploring more hobbies like golf and bocce ball leagues. She also loved traveling, both as a family and as a couple, visiting most of the U.S., as well as destinations abroad like Poland, Spain, and New Zealand. Kathy's greatest passion was singing. She was part of multiple church choirs over the years, including at St. Dennis. In retirement she also joined the Raging Grannies singing group, where she could sing with new friends and fight for the causes she believed in.

She is survived by her two sons, Anthony Brylski and Stefan Brylski; brother, Richard (Bonnie) Grabowski; sisters, Robin (Jerry) Matuszak, Laura Grabowski, Jean (Don) Picco, and Regina (Larry) Krawczyk; aunt, Grace Grabowski; and numerous cousins.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Donald Picco.

A service will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 5 p.m. with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 2 p.m. until the time of Mass. Be advised that there is a mask mandate for indoor public gatherings in Dane County.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Harvest Foodbank or the Nature Conservancy.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
St. Dennis Catholic Church
505 Dempsey St., Madison, WI
Dec
21
Mass of Christian Burial
5:00p.m.
St. Dennis Catholic Church
505 Dempsey St., Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was a car-pool buddy and we celebrated our June Birthdays with her and Mary Pronshinske. We had lots of fun on our many trips to and from work. She will be greatly missed.
YVONNE HAGEN
Work
December 20, 2021
During my career in DWD, Kathy and I talked whenever I went down to UI office. Sometimes said Hi, how are you in the elevator. She always has a smile on her face. When i told her that I was baptized as Catholic, went to all Girls Catholic School. But after I graduated, I seldom go to Church. She told me, " As long as you believe in God, have God in your heart and soul, you are Good to Go". THANKS. I carry your words in my heart.
Pearl SearVogel
Work
December 20, 2021
I regret that I didn't have the opportunity to know them. It seems the world was made a better place for the sons they raised, the good they did, and what they added to the collective spirit of humankind.
Mary Luther
Other
December 20, 2021
Anthony, I am so sorry for your tragic loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Cindy Burdick
Cindy Burdick-MPM
Other
December 19, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
December 19, 2021
