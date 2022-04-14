Keith L. Cronk

June 12, 1928 - March 1, 2022

MADISON - Keith L. Cronk, 93, passed away at sunrise on March 1, 2022, at the Veterans Hospital in Madison. His immediate family gathered with him in his final days there and his daughter and youngest son were at his bedside during his final transition, each holding one of his hands.He was born June 12, 1928 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, to Mary Ellen (Barrett) and Keith Cronk, the second eldest of six children. He graduated Cornell High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp, serving in the Panama Canal zone. After discharge from the service, he attended Palmer College of Chiropractic, graduating in 1953, and began his own private practice in Merrill, Wisconsin.

He served and helped many people in this way for 43 years, retiring in 1996.

He married (the former) Joyce L. Schwarz on Aug. 19, 1950 at St. Mary's Church in Wausau, WI. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; and three children: Laine (Vikki) Cronk of Richland Center, Terri Connelly Cronk (Jack) of Madison, and Charlie (Susan) Cronk of California, and seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one younger brother.

An avid fisherman, he fished the waters of Alaska, Venezuela, New Zealand, Canada, Costa Rica, Panama, Barbados and the many lakes of Wisconsin and the Midwest. These were his happiest moments. A private family gathering was held.Charitable donations can be made in his name to: https://castforkids.networkforgood.com/projects/56352-c-a-s-t-for-kids-donations