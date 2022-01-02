Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Keith Houlihan
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Houlihan, Keith Joseph

FITCHBURG/LAS VEGAS - Keith Joseph Houlihan, age 96, passed away on Dec. 25, 2021, at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, Nev. He was born Sept. 21, 1925, to Emmet and Mary (Guider) Houlihan in Harpers Ferry, Iowa. Keith's family moved to Madison, Wis., where he attended St. James Catholic School, West High School, and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in agriculture from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He married Helen Noble on Sept. 14, 1948. They were together in marriage for 72 years until her death on Nov. 7, 2020. They had six children: Michael, Susan, John, Mary, Megan, and Cara. Keith enjoyed being with his family and keeping up with Wisconsin sports and politics.

His career spanned many years working for Oscar Mayer as a cattle buyer and with the United States Farmers Home Administration. Not content to sit idle at home, he continued to work after retirement for the Concourse Hotel in Madison and the Mirage Casino in Las Vegas. After living in Las Vegas from 1999-2005, he and Helen returned to Wisconsin and resided in Fitchburg until May 2021, when he moved back to Las Vegas, Nev., to be close to family.

Keith, a devout Catholic with a generous spirit, lived his life with grace and humor. He was a true Irish gentleman.

Keith is survived by his children, Michael (Patricia), Susan, Mary (Randell), Megan (Paul Jewell), and Cara; daughter-in-law, Karen; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard; wife, Helen; and son, John.

Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. James Roman Catholic Church, 1128 St. James Court, Madison, WI 53715.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I had the great pleasure of working with Keith at the Concourse Hotel in the late 90s. He was such a gentleman and I loved to be in his company. My condolences to his family and loved ones.
Jeannie Castilleja
Work
January 2, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results