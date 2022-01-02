Houlihan, Keith Joseph

FITCHBURG/LAS VEGAS - Keith Joseph Houlihan, age 96, passed away on Dec. 25, 2021, at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, Nev. He was born Sept. 21, 1925, to Emmet and Mary (Guider) Houlihan in Harpers Ferry, Iowa. Keith's family moved to Madison, Wis., where he attended St. James Catholic School, West High School, and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in agriculture from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He married Helen Noble on Sept. 14, 1948. They were together in marriage for 72 years until her death on Nov. 7, 2020. They had six children: Michael, Susan, John, Mary, Megan, and Cara. Keith enjoyed being with his family and keeping up with Wisconsin sports and politics.

His career spanned many years working for Oscar Mayer as a cattle buyer and with the United States Farmers Home Administration. Not content to sit idle at home, he continued to work after retirement for the Concourse Hotel in Madison and the Mirage Casino in Las Vegas. After living in Las Vegas from 1999-2005, he and Helen returned to Wisconsin and resided in Fitchburg until May 2021, when he moved back to Las Vegas, Nev., to be close to family.

Keith, a devout Catholic with a generous spirit, lived his life with grace and humor. He was a true Irish gentleman.

Keith is survived by his children, Michael (Patricia), Susan, Mary (Randell), Megan (Paul Jewell), and Cara; daughter-in-law, Karen; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard; wife, Helen; and son, John.

Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. James Roman Catholic Church, 1128 St. James Court, Madison, WI 53715.

