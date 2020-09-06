Sime, Keith A.

MADISON - Keith A. Sime, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Oak Park Place. He was born on June 23, 1932, in La Crosse, the son of Alfred Sime and June Dyer.

Keith graduated from Madison East High School and proudly served in the U.S. Marines. He married Dorothy Kampen on April 1, 1966, in Rockton, Ill. Keith was a big sports fan and enjoyed watching the Cubs, Packers, Badgers, and Pittsburg Penguins. He took a lot of pride in having a well-manicured yard. Keith loved watching sunsets and traveling to Jamaica with his wife, Dorothy. He was very generous with his family and friends and was always the one to pick up the check. Keith loved to share stories and a couple of cold ones with his family and friends. He loved the company and affection from Brian and Linda's dalmatians.

Keith is survived by his son, Brian (Linda) Sime; grandson, Patrick (Chrissy) Sime; granddaughter, Nicole (James) Ohman; great-granddaughter, Lily Sime; and sister, Ann (Dick) Olsen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; his parents; and two sisters, Beth (John) Supernaw and Jan (Jerry) Staebell.

A private memorial service will be held. Memorials may be gifted in Keith's name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

