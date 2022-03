Clifton, Kelly H. and Mayre Lee Harris

MADISON - Celebrate the lives of Prof. Kelly H. Clifton Sr. and Mrs. Mayre Lee Harris Clifton.

For those who knew and cared for Kelly and Mayre Lee, an outdoor service and picnic lunch will be held Sept. 25, beginning at 11 a.m.

RSVP to [email protected]

The reply to your RSVP will contain specific information on the service.