MADISON - Kelly Hardenbrook Clifton Sr., age 93, died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Capitol Lakes Memory Care in Madison, Wis. He was born in Spokane, Wash., July 22, 1927 to John and Nora (Toole). He is preceded in death by five elder siblings and his wife. He is survived by his sons, Kelly Jr ('57), William ('60), and Brice ('63), their spouses, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He met the love of his life, Mayre Lee Harris, on a blind date in 1944. Both attended University of Montana after his brief service in the Coast Guard. They wed in 1949 during his senior year. After his PhD in Zoology/Endocrinology from the University of Wisconsin, Madison ('55,) postdoctoral work in Boston was followed by a faculty position at the UW as a Professor of radiation biologist / cancer researcher in 1959, a job he held under various titles until his retirement in 1997. Deeply grateful to his Mentors, Colleagues, Students, and Lab Techs, he held many offices, served on committees and panels (Both academic and governmental - Stand out being 2 1/2 years as a Research Director at RERF in Japan, and proudest being helping to create the undergrad Biocore Curriculum), all while advancing basic research into the mechanisms of carcinogenesis.

Lucky as he felt in his career, his center was Mayre Lee, and how their love grew over their nearly 70 year marriage. A date for a joint celebration of both their lives will be set later, contingent on safety and convenience.

In lieu of flowers we suggest donations to the University of Wisconsin Odyssey Project and/or the UW Initiative to End Alzheimer's.

