Ken Pelatzke

August 4, 1942 - March 15, 2022

MADISON - The world lost a beautiful, gentle soul on March 15, 2022 when Ken Pelatzke, age 79, peacefully passed away at Agrace Hospice in Madison. For a little over a year he privately kept his cancer at bay. His positive attitude helped him survive longer than expected. His family and his family of friends know that he is now with his beloved wife Sue, who passed June 2011. Their family and friends know she never left his side. As Ken said in Sue's obituary, they were best friends with unlimited devotion to each other. He always cherished and loved her. Friends said their affection, friendship and marriage were an inspiration.

Ken was born August 4, 1942 in Edgar Wisconsin to Lottie (Charlotte) and Albert (Schimmel) Pelatzke. He is survived by his older brother Robert (Bob) and sister-in-law Joanne (Riemer) Pelatzke and his three nieces: Deb (Butch) Lashua, Mary (Paul) Matushak and their daughter Samantha Matushak, Shelley (Tim) Klabunde and their children Brittany (Shawn) Nordick, Noelle Nordick and Kasey Nordick.

Ken graduated Edgar High School in 1960 and attended college at UW Madison, graduating with his Bachelors of Science June 1964. He served in the Army from October 1964 until his honorable discharge October 1970 (active service October 1964 to July 1966.) He finished his graduate program at UW-Milwaukee receiving his Master of Arts, English in August 1973.

Ken married Sue October 6, 1973 after meeting at Blue Cross in Milwaukee. They lived in Milwaukee and Bayside until their move to Madison in 1997. In January 1999 he started working at UW Medical Foundation in Madison in the marketing department until he and Sue retired in May 2007.

Ken had an expansive interest in the arts-- music, mostly classical, concerts, paintings, photography, museums, theater (Wisconsin and NY), and movies. He loved to read and play scrabble and other word games with friends. He enjoyed his walks, especially at Pheasant Branch Conservancy. As his friends and family know he also appreciated his wines and Jameson cocktail. Ken traveled all over the world with different friends over the years, land and cruise trips. Ken especially loved traveling with Sue, both domestically and internationally, with Italy being their favorite destination. His smile and dry sense of humor helped delight and charm everyone in the various groups in which he participated. Ken's intellect and quick wit will be missed.

His family and friends want to thank the UW Carbone Center and Agrace Hospice for the thoughtful care they gave Ken. Memorials can be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, 600 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53792.