Kenlyn R. Harris

Jan. 3, 1938 - April 14, 2022

DEFOREST - Kenlyn R. Harris, age 84, passed away on April 14, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI. She was born on January 3, 1938, in Poynette, WI, the daughter of Kenneth and Minerva (Kampen) Stewart. Kenlyn married Leland Harris on November 2, 1957, at the Poynette Presbyterian Church. Kenlyn worked for many years in the office of the Wisconsin State Legislature. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, playing cards and dancing. She also enjoyed baking and was especially famous for her cinnamon rolls and butterhorns. Above all, she loved spoiling her grandchildren.

Kenlyn is survived by her husband, Lee; children: Jennifer (Gordy) Laufenberg, Stewart (Cheryl) Harris, Scott (Kim) Harris, Jo Lynn (Shane) Wolfram; as well as her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her four sisters and one brother.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Vicky Lee Harris; daughter, Jackie Zander; parents, Kenneth and Minerva Stewart.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at EASTSIDE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2310 Independence Lane, Madison, WI, with Rev. Peter R. Schlicht officiating. A visitation will take place at the church on hour prior to the service, from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Following a luncheon, private interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Poynette. To honor Kenlyn, please feel free to join her family in wearing her favorite color, purple. Memorial donations may be made to Eastside Lutheran Church.

