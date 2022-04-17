Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenlyn R. Harris
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Kenlyn R. Harris

Jan. 3, 1938 - April 14, 2022

DEFOREST - Kenlyn R. Harris, age 84, passed away on April 14, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI. She was born on January 3, 1938, in Poynette, WI, the daughter of Kenneth and Minerva (Kampen) Stewart. Kenlyn married Leland Harris on November 2, 1957, at the Poynette Presbyterian Church. Kenlyn worked for many years in the office of the Wisconsin State Legislature. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, playing cards and dancing. She also enjoyed baking and was especially famous for her cinnamon rolls and butterhorns. Above all, she loved spoiling her grandchildren.

Kenlyn is survived by her husband, Lee; children: Jennifer (Gordy) Laufenberg, Stewart (Cheryl) Harris, Scott (Kim) Harris, Jo Lynn (Shane) Wolfram; as well as her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her four sisters and one brother.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Vicky Lee Harris; daughter, Jackie Zander; parents, Kenneth and Minerva Stewart.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at EASTSIDE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2310 Independence Lane, Madison, WI, with Rev. Peter R. Schlicht officiating. A visitation will take place at the church on hour prior to the service, from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Following a luncheon, private interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Poynette. To honor Kenlyn, please feel free to join her family in wearing her favorite color, purple. Memorial donations may be made to Eastside Lutheran Church.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit:

www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N Sherman Ave

608-249-8257


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.