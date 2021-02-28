del Sol, Kenna E.

ELBURN, Ill. - Our much loved mother, grandmother, sister, wife, and friend, Kenna del Sol (Lauser), passed away on Jan. 19, 2021. She was born Oct. 4, 1944, in Albuquerque, N.M., to Kent and Marta Lauser, and raised in Albuquerque's north valley, went to Albuquerque High School, and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of New Mexico.

She was most recently living in Elburn, Ill., at MA Center Chicago. She felt most at home in Kerala, India, where she spent 11 1/2 years, alongside her husband, Del Marshall, volunteering at MA Math, an organization led by Mata Amritanandamayi (Amma), noted humanitarian and spiritual teacher. Kenna was known in the community by her Sanskrit name, Premarupa, meaning "the form of supreme love."

She is survived by her husband, Del Marshall (Murari); her son, Tony Jarvis; Murari's children, Dan and Katia Marshall; granddaughters, Fiona and Kaya Jarvis; brother, Don Lauser; and sister, Linda Hunter; as well as a nephew, Mark Jones; and two nieces, Ohnah Brown and Ariel Arndt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kent and Marta Lauser; her brother, Francis Dean Lauser; and her sister, Suzanne Lucille Lauser.

Premarupa's life was varied, interesting and ultimately followed a path of spiritual practice embracing the teachings of Amma.

Her many experiences ranged from instructing girls in horseback riding at a camp in Maine, to working as a telephone operator, to teaching voice. She especially enjoyed teaching those who lacked confidence to sing and speak in public. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1974, for 14 years she drafted laws as a legislative attorney for the state of Wisconsin, including the first solar access law in the US. She also sang, wrote, taught English, and gardened. However, more important than what she did was who she was... a believer in the power of love to heal, to teach, to learn about herself and others, and to bring joy. Her strongest point was her desire to speak honestly with others, but first, to really listen. One could share anything with her, from the smallest detail about your day to your darkest secret. She listened with openness and respect and did not judge.

Since her passing we have been so moved to hear from countless people whose lives were touched by crossing paths with Premarupa-from people who felt guided and supported along their spiritual path, to young Indian professionals who said it was their classes with Premarupa, and her unshakeable faith in them, that gave them the confidence to learn English and work overseas. Though she is no longer physically with us, we are comforted with the knowledge that the light she brought into so many lives is still shining brightly. She requested as her final resting place her beloved India where, in time, her ashes will be spread by her faithful husband, Murari, and her son, Tony.