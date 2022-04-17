Menu
Kenneth Jerome "Ken" Anderson
Kenneth "Ken" Jerome Anderson

Feb. 8, 1918 - April 8, 2022

VERONA - Kenneth "Ken" Jerome Anderson, age 104, passed away from health complications on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Noel Manor with his family by his side. He was born February 8, 1918, to Herman Lawrence and Marie (Martinson) Anderson of Primrose Township, Mt Vernon, WI. He was baptized in the East Blue Mounds Church on March 8, 1918, during the flue pandemic.

He met Alice Draeger of Montello at a dance at Turner Hall in 1940 and were married June 23, 1943, in the Primrose Lutheran Church. They were married for 58 years. She preceded him in death in 2001.

Ken and Alice farmed in Primrose most of their married life until moving to the City of Verona in 1962. Ken became a member of the Verona Fire Dept. for 30 years. He operated a Sinclair Station, worked for the Verona Schools, Verona Cemetery Assoc., and Carnes (Wehr) corporation for 22 years. After retiring, Ken worked for the Verona Badger Car Wash for over 30 years. Over the years, in his spare time, he and his wife made many different crafts and traveled the countryside camping and fishing.

Kenneth is survived by his children: Kenneth A. (Patricia) Anderson, Verona, Linda (Mark) Kraft, Madison; grandchildren: Sa'mone (Curtis) Weed, Iola, Lisa Kraft, Madison, Ginger (Thomas) Dassow, DeForest; great-grandchildren: Lynnette, Austin, TX., Ricardo (Kayla), Franklin, Rose, Iola, Clarice Dassow, DeForest; a great- great-grandchild, Anthony, Austin, TX.; several nieces; nephews; relatives; & friends. Special friend, Geraldine Frederickson, Dodgeville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lola (Casper) Kvamme; 6 brother-in-laws; 5 sister-in-laws; a niece; and 2 nephews. He was the longest living member of the family.

Thank you to all the staff at Noel Manor, Heartland Hospice Care and Chaplin Karin Brown for their care and services. It will always be remembered.

Per Ken's request, a small burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Verona Cemetery, 565 N Main St, Verona, WI. Memorials may be sent to the Verona Fire Department. Thank You.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 17, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May he rest in Peace! God Bless Uncle Ken! Are deepest sympathy Kenny & Linda & your Families! LOVE YA!
KARON & VERN QUAM FAMILY
April 15, 2022
