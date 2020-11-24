Menu
Kenneth Anderson

Anderson, Kenneth

POYNETTE – Kenneth Anderson, 99, of Poynette, passed away on November 22, 2020 at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.

Ken was born on July 30, 1921 to Elmer and Ruth Imo Jones Anderson in Newport, Indiana. He went to school at Clinton High School. He met his wife, Golda Waugh Anderson, through his friend and her cousin, and they were married on April 11, 1943 at the Inch Methodist Parsonage in Poynette. They raised four children on their farm.

Private graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Inch Cemetery in Dekorra Township, with full Military Honors. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family, which will be given to the Poynette VFW Post.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Poynette EMT's, the nurses and Dr. Ciske at Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage.



Published by Madison.com on Nov. 24, 2020.
