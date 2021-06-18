Buczak, Kenneth Raymond

MADISON - Kenneth Raymond Buczak, age 79, passed away on June 15, 2021, at UW Hospital. He was born on Aug. 31, 1941, in Milwaukee, Wis., to parents Stanley and Irene Buczak.

Kenneth loved running his own business, Plumbing & Glass Service, for 50 years in Verona. He married Joyce Kubicki on May 4, 1963, in Milwaukee. He loved playing his saxophone and gardening, but most importantly he loved being with his family.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Joyce, of 58 years; two daughters, Sharon (Bob) Bellamy and Kirston (Bill) Dyhr; six grandchildren, Brooklynn (Jayne), Rhett, Dalton (Avery), Kyra, Estella, and Will; one great-granddaughter, Caroline; brother, Al; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ralph; and sister, Audrey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 21 at 5 p.m. at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held on Monday at the church from 3:30 p.m. until time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Madison, or to The Heart Foundation.

