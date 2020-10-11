Buroker, Kenneth Ray

CAZENOVIA - Kenneth Ray Buroker, 92, of Cazenovia, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Bethel Home in Viroqua.

He was born on Aug. 12, 1928, to Elmer and Mae Buroker, in Richland County, Wis., the youngest of six children. Ray attended Ithaca High School where he participated in basketball, track, and was the catcher on the baseball team.

Ray graduated high school in 1946 and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Platteville State Teachers College (UW-Platteville), in 1950. After graduation, he moved to Crandon, Wis., where he was employed by the USDA, to train World War II veterans in agricultural skills. In November 1950, Ray was drafted into the Army, completing two years of service.

Following his honorable discharge from the service, Ray was united in marriage to Dorothy Ann Garves, daughter of Raymond and Anna Garves, at Bethel Lutheran Church in La Crosse on Oct. 12, 1952. Ray and Dorothy resided in Oregon, Wis., for 36 years, where Ray began his own home construction business. Several years later, he partnered with Jim Elliot to form BEM Builders – a partnership that spanned many years – building residential homes in the Oregon/Madison, Wis., area.

An avid hunter, Ray especially enjoyed 40 years hunting mule deer in Sheridan, Wyo., and 10 years hunting elk in Du Bois, Wyo. He also hunted deer and turkeys in Wisconsin.

A man of honor and integrity, Ray served as best man at six weddings, serving as a role model for family and friends alike.

Ray is survived by his wife, Dorothy; sister-in-law, Donna Olson of Onalaska; Ronald and Mary Garves of La Crosse; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL with Pastor Tammy Clausen officiating, with burial to follow in the Willow Valley Cemetery where military graveside rites will be provided by the Local Military Memorial Honors Unit. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Ray's family requests that all attendees wear facemasks.

Honorary pallbearers are brother-in-law, Ron Garves, and nephews, Kenneth Buroker, Marvin Buroker, Mark Olson, Jon Olson, and Philip Olson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Willow Valley United Methodist Church, 24811 US Hwy 58, Richland Center, WI 53581. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

prattfuneralservice.com