Kenneth Esser
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Esser, Kenneth P.

TOWNSHIP OF CROSS PLAINS - Kenneth P. Esser passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at UW Hospital.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021. A rosary will be held at the church before the Mass. Graveside service with military honors is to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery of Pine Bluff. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077



Published by Madison.com on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Jun
21
Rosary
ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH
WI
Jun
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH
109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, WI
Jun
21
Graveside service
St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery of Pine Bluff
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
