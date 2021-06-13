Esser, Kenneth P.

TOWNSHIP OF CROSS PLAINS - Kenneth P. Esser passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at UW Hospital.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021. A rosary will be held at the church before the Mass. Graveside service with military honors is to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery of Pine Bluff. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

