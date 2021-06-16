Hagemann, Kenneth "Kenny"

BROOKLYN – Kenneth "Kenny" Hagemann, age 88, passed away after a long illness from Alzheimer's disease and dementia on Sunday, June 13, 2021. He was born on Sept. 22, 1932, to George and Bertha (Maurer) Hagemann.

Kenny graduated from Oregon High School, Class of 1950. He married Lois Midthun on Sept. 29, 1956. Together they raised their son, David, on their dairy farm. Kenny farmed in the Oregon Township and was also a school bus contractor and driver for the Oregon School District for 45 years. In retirement, he enjoyed making woodworking scroll saw projects.

Kenny was a longtime member of the Oregon Merchants bowling league. He also played softball and was a big Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers sports fan. He was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Oregon and held many civic positions for the Town of Oregon.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; his much-loved stepmother, Lucy; and siblings, Rachel, Russel and Evelyn. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lois; son and daughter-in-law, David and Denise Hagemann; and his beloved granddaughter and her husband, Lisa and Andrew Walker.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021. Burial will follow at North Windsor Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and also from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a luncheon following the service. In addition, the family requests that social distancing be practiced and face masks be worn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a fund in Kenny's name to be established at a later date.

The family extends sincere appreciation to the staff of Main Street Quarters Assisted Living for their care and friendship extended to Ken during the past six years. In addition, the family wishes to thank the health care staff from SSM Health, Oregon Manor and Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

