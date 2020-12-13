Huxhold, Kenneth "Hux"

MADISON - Kenneth "Hux" Huxhold, age 91, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at All Saints Memory Care. He was born in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 10, 1929, the son of Carl and Ora Huxhold. Ken graduated from Mary Bradford High School in 1947.

Ken earned a degree in animal husbandry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1951. He lettered in football and track, and served as captain of the football team in 1950. He married Marjorie "Pat" Patterson in 1951.

Ken served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1952 until he was drafted to play professional football in 1954. He played the majority of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles until 1958. Ken raised his family in Fond du Lac, Wis. He enjoyed a successful career in sales management while working for International Paper and Great Northern Corporation.

Ken loved all animals, and he cherished numerous dogs and cats as pets. He enjoyed golf, hunting, and traveling. He rarely missed a home Badgers football game and traveled to many bowl games. He was proudly elected to the University of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000. Ken was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Waunakee.

Ken is survived by his beloved companion, Barbara Smith; his daughters, Lori (Mike) Murphy and Lisa (Brent Duhr) Danford; grandchildren, Sean and Kelsey Murphy; brother, Ernie (Larraine); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; six siblings; and his wife, Pat, in 1995.

Ken's loving ways, gentle kindness, and ready smile will be profoundly missed. Our deepest thanks go to All Saints Memory Care for their loving care and compassion.

A celebration of Ken's life will be held at a future date when it is possible to gather in a group safely.

Memorials may be sent to the Dane County Humane Society at www.giveshelter.org. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

