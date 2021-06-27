Johnson, Kenneth C.

MAZOMANIE - Kenneth C. Johnson, age 75, passed away at his home in Mazomanie on June 21, 2021. He was born in Stoughton on Aug. 25, 1945, to Arthur and Dorothy (Simonson) Johnson. Ken graduated from Sun Prairie High School and went on to attend Wisconsin School of Electronics. He worked for the UW Enzyme Research Institute for over 30 years.

Ken married Dixie Williams 54 years ago; they have enjoyed a wonderful life together. Ken loved to examine things that were broken to see if he could fix them. Ken did a lot of fishing, snowmobiling, camping and riding his BMW Motorcycle, and received his 100,000 mile award. He also was a ham radio operator-K9DZG. Days spent at the Tomahawk Cabin were so much fun. After all of the toys were gone, he enjoyed playing cards. Sheepshead was his favorite; he had a great circle of friends and family he played with. It meant so much to play till the end.

He is survived by his wife, Dixie; his mother, Dorothy; and a brother, Dave (Lisa) Johnson. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ken's family would like to thank Dr. Lubner, Dr. Abbott, Dr. Lawson and Dr. Gopal. Since he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018, he has had many fine nurses and doctors at UW that took great care of him. The Britneys at Agrace Hospice helped him in the end.

As per Ken's wishes, no services will be held.

