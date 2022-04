Kulow, Kenneth N.

MILWAUKEE/SUN PRAIRIE - Ken Kulow, 60, of Milwaukee (formerly of Sun Prairie), passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 28, 2021, at his home. He will be lovingly remembered as someone who helped others in any way he could. A celebration of life will be held at the SUN PRAIRIE VFW, 349 S. Walker Way, Sun Prairie, on Nov. 6 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Please share your memories at www.churchandchapel.com.