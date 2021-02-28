Lee, Kenneth

MADISON - On Feb. 18, 2021, Ken Lee died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), in the presence of his family. He is survived by his wife, Milly Whiteagle-Lee; his sons, Sam and Noah; and grandson, Malachi; as well as his sister, Nancy (Gordon); and brother, Ted (Deb). Ken was born in New York, graduated from Earlham College in 1974, and attended the University of Minnesota for graduate school. He then met Milly, and they married. Ken worked for OSHA in Milwaukee for many years before retiring. Ken greatly enjoyed working for causes like union stewardship and worker rights, refereeing soccer, and being with his family. He received loving care and support from his family, especially from his dear wife Milly, and from Anna's Compassionate Care. He will be missed.

His family gathered for a small virtual service to honor his memory. In lieu of flowers, they ask memorial contributions be sent to the ALS Association.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406