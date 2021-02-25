Leipold, Kenneth O.

JEFFERSON - Kenneth O. "Ken" Leipold left us to go to his Savior on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

Ken was born on Aug. 24, 1937, in Racine, Wis., to Arthur and Bernice (Zeick) Leipold. Ken was proud to be a graduate of Horlick High and often teased nieces and nephews that attended other schools in Racine. Ken furthered his education first at UW-LaCrosse and then UW-Whitewater in education where he met his future wife, Sonja Stowe. They were married Aug. 15, 1959, while still in college.

Ken and Sonja raised their two children, Kristine and Lance, in Jefferson, a town they came to love and serve. Ken started teaching in Jefferson in 1961 and continuing in various roles of teacher, coach, athletic director, guidance counselor and administrator. Ken had a bachelor's and master's from UW-W. He was always proud to be a Warhawk. The most important thing to Ken was that he was a great educator and really cared about every student. He was proud to be an educator in Jefferson and to be a Jefferson Eagle. Ken retired in 1995 after a long career.

Ken met Judy (Roth) Mantz after Sonja passed away. He married Judy in 2003 and had many years of love and fun in retirement as they traveled and enjoyed so much of life. Ken was a long-time member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Jefferson, even serving on the elder board at one time. Faith was very important to him from childhood on.

He leaves behind Judy; daughter, Kristine Leonard of Watertown, Wis.; son, Lance (Kelly) Leipold of Clarence, N.Y.; stepchildren, Grant (Rachel) Mantz of Chicago, Ill., Melissa (Jamie) Guld of Cambridge, Wis., and Margo (Jake) Wichman of Johnson Creek, Wis.; grandchildren, Rhett Leonard, Lindsey Leipold, and Landon Leipold; and step-grandchildren, Allison Mantz, Ella Mantz, Elisabeth Guld, and Nora Wichman. Ken is preceded in death by parents; his first wife, Sonja; brother, Arthur Leipold; sister, Ardis Zimprich; and step-grandson, Pierce Guld.

Private services were held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson on Feb. 24. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later time to be announced. The family thanks all for reaching out and sharing in his memories. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Rainbow Hospice or Bethesda Lutheran communities.

Schneider-Michaelis funeral home in Jefferson is assisting the family. Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.