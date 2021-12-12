Meier, Kenneth J.

DANE - Kenneth J. Meier, born June 12, 1931, peacefully departed this life on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Kenneth "Kenny," the son of the late Hugo and Helen (Hellenbrand) Meier, was born in Waunakee.

In his early childhood, the Meier family moved from Waunakee to what was the family farm in Dane. It is here where Kenny shared his love of farming with his brothers, James and Roman. He never missed time farming, except an occasional vacation and when he was serving our country in the U.S. Army.

Kenny stayed on the family farm until he was united in marriage to the late Marian J. Meier on March 9, 1985. They resided in the village of Dane. When Marian and Kenny married, she gave him an instant family that included Marian's children, Teresa (Frank) Schoenbeck, James (Joan) Lord, and Terri (Leroy) Wipperfurth. They were also blessed with nine grandchildren, Ian (Nichole), Lucas (Jennifer), Christina, Cassandra (Nick), Katie (Tyler), Jessica, Richard (Rachel), Pamella (Jeremy), and Nicolas; and 11 great-grandchildren. Kenneth is also survived by his siblings, James (Bev) Meier, Lois Spahn, and Roman (Sandra) Meier; in-laws, Patricia (Ronald) Alt, Charles (Helen) Funk, Kathleen Lins, Cheryl (Ronald) Statz, and Doris Mernack; and many nieces and nephews.

Kenny was preceded in death by his wife, Marian; her infant son, Richard; his parents, Hugo and Helen (Hellenbrand) Meier; parents-in-law, Charles Campbell and Lena (Keller) Funk; brothers, William Meier and David Meier; and brothers-in-law, Dale Funk and Dave Spahn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH, St. Michael Church, 109 S. Military Road, Dane, WI 53529. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. A luncheon will follow the burial at Rex's Innkeeper. Memorials can be made to Blessed Trinity Parish, Lodi.

A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Homestead Living and Agrace.

We will miss you, Kenny. We couldn't have loved you more.

