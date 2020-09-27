Meisel, Kenneth R.

PRINCETON, Minn. - Kenneth R. Meisel, age 55, of Princeton, Minn., passed away on Sept. 24, 2020.

Ken served his country proudly, and he loved his family and friends strongly. He was an U.S. Army veteran, police officer in Oklahoma and a Federal Air Marshal.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Bonnie.

Ken is survived by his wife, Julie; children, Ryan (Debra), Abigail (Jason), Eric (Michelle), Amanda (Drew) and Jacquelyn (Jeremy); grandchildren, Silas, Jameson, Jack, Charles, and Audrey; siblings, Mike, his twin brother Kevin, Kurt, Karl, and Ashley; other family and many friends.

A celebration of Ken's life will be on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at DARE'S FUNERAL HOME, 805 Main St., Elk River.

