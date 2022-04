Munkres, Kenneth

MADISON - Dr. Kenneth Munkres, 89, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Jan. 19, 2021, at the UW Hospital in Madison.

A memorial service will be held at UNITY OF MADION, 601 Tomkins Drive, Madison, on Saturday, June 26 at 10:30 a.m.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison

(608) 249-6666