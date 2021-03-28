Menu
Kenneth Ring
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Foster Funeral & Cremation Service - Coho St
2737 Coho St
Madison, WI

Ring, Kenneth Craig

VERONA - Kenneth Craig Ring, known as Ken Adi Ring-Adi meaning "Innovator" or "Originator"-was born May 17, 1946, and transitioned March 19, 2021. Ken grew up in Mazomanie, Wis., on the farm of his parents, Walter Michael Ring and Dorothy Isabelle (Lucey) Ring. He was the second of six boys. On the farm, he learned family values, compassion for all, a strong work ethic, and love for nature. He enjoyed also the company of many aunts, uncles, and cousins growing up.

Called "Kenny" by his family, Ken was shy as a child, but developed a gregarious, outgoing personality as he grew up. If you met him once, you were a friend. He was known for his spirituality, kindness, compassion, and outrageousness. Two of his favorite spiritual groups were Unity of Madison and Tergar Buddhist Meditation. He was also a student and a teacher of A Course in Miracles. Ken was a lover of knowledge and attended the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater and Madison, Wis. He also attended Madison College. His education continued throughout his life, through countless classes, training sessions, and workshops.

Ken was a professional massage therapist for 46 years, a yoga instructor for 35 years, and a hypnotherapist for 16 years. He had many articles published about these professions. He taught massage and was a trainer and teacher of hypnotherapy.

Ken presented many Wellife Expos in Madison, featuring psychic consultants, health products and spiritual, ecological, and dietary resources. These were heart-centered offerings that many enjoyed. He also brought New Age speakers and authors to Madison, including Dan Millman, DePac Chopra, and Wayne Dyer.

His great gift was bringing people together through 20 years of Mother Earth Festivals in the beautiful Spring Green area, and many years of Relationship Retreats. He held many gatherings for friends and family at his home and favorite outdoor areas. His events brought people together who have remained friends for 40-50 years.

In the past years Ken fully enjoyed his cottage, "Bellhaven," on Beaver Dam Lake and the friends and neighbors there. He also was a member of the Optimists Club and trained as a pontoon driver for Madison lakes.

Some sentiments expressed to and about Ken recently include, "I think of your love for others"; "Service to others is always your North Star"; "You are a Creator, a Generator"; "Your Spirit will always be felt"; "You have been the initiator of healing for countless people, animals, and the environment"; and "Thank you for being such a good teacher for me."

Survivors include Ken's wife, Sally Ring; his daughter, Rachel Ring; brothers, John (Barb) Ring, Dorian (Mikki) Ring, Steve (Kaye) Ring, Gordon (Mary) Ring, and Gerard (Becky) Ring; godson and nephew, Tony Ring; as well as an aunt, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends throughout the country and other countries. Thank you to all friends, family, and neighbors who visited, called, brought food, cards, flowers, and special words. He truly enjoyed your presence and to say "I love you" to you one last time. Thank you also to Dr. Dhingra of UW-Madison and Dr. Ledford of Group Health Madison, as well as other doctors and caretakers.

Donations can be made to any of the groups mentioned above, to Agrace Hospice of Madison, Public TV or Radio, The Farley Center in Verona, or a spiritual or ecological group of your choice.

Ken was laid to rest at the beautiful Farley Center in Verona on March 22. Many thanks to the Foster Funeral Home and the Farley Center. There will be a celebration of life in summer 2021, date and time TBA.


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 28, 2021.
Ken & Sally's Bellhaven was right down the road from our This'tle'dew cottage on Beaver Dam Lake. But, I first met him at a psychic faire in Madison. I admired his ability to continue learning and to be involved in the world. He had a sweet spirit.
Julie Quandt
August 9, 2021
Always remembering the laughter, the Expos, the festivals. Ken gave me opportunities for talks and more and trusted me to deliver. He wove folk together into healing circles and created possibilities that impacted individuals as well as communities. A shining star who made things happen. Fondly recalled and my love to Sally with a hug from here in Germany
Ivan Barry
Friend
June 11, 2021
Ken Ring was a angel and such a big help to many people.
Michelle Rose
May 9, 2021
Just hard to imagine Ken being shy in his early childhood years. Ken was an instant friend ...always had a smile on his face for people he knew and even people he did not. He had an "ever glow" about him that will always shine upon us. Strength to your family ...His spirit and passion for caring for others will never be forgotten. The Wood Family sends all their love.
Jeffrey Wood
April 3, 2021
Kenny & I grew up together on The Ring Farm on Highway 78. He was my happy, smiling little brother. I lived across the road Highway 78 with my Aunt Mell, cousins Jeanne & David. We all played together. I used to babysit the boys when Dorothy & Uncle Walter went out on the town. He Paid .25 cents an hour& that $$ went for oats to feed my big Palomino horse Golden Eagle. Kenny would help me with her & would ride her with me holding the rains & walking in front of them. He was always happy. He will continue to put a smile on our faces as he lives in our hearts. RIP Roxanne . I will always hear his smiling voice in our last on earth phone calls. Kenny & I grew up together on The Ring Farm on Highway 78. He was my happy, smiling little brother. I lived across the road Highway 78 with my Aunt Mell, cousins Jeanne & David. We all played together. I used to babysit the boys when Dorothy & Uncle Walter went out on the town. He Paid .25 cents an hour& that $$ went for oats to feed my big Palomino horse Golden Eagle. Kenny would help me with her & would ride her with me holding the rains & walking in front of them. He was always happy. He will continue to put a smile on our faces as he lives in our hearts. RIP Roxanne . Will always remember your smiling voice in our last on earth phone calls. Now I'll see you sitting on the Rainbows with our passed families. Soon we will all join you & laugh together again. Roxanne Kremer, CEO International Society for the Preservation of the Tropical Rainforests/ISPTR. www.isptr.org [email protected] See our documentary "Lady Roxanne" Http://www.vimeo.com/10615841 310 303 9050
Roxanne Kremer
April 1, 2021
I had communicated with him a few months back regarding using his material for my book. (Case study of Vicki Umipeg - blind NDE). He wrote to me saying he was glad to permit me to use it. So sorry to know that he passed away. I am pretty sure he is alive on the other side. Thanks for your great works Doc. RIP.
George John Tharakan
March 30, 2021
Fly high my friend! Thank you for helping me start out. Sending love and prayers to Ken´s family.
Sandy Cornwall
March 30, 2021
Ken was a light in the world and continues to shine. Blessings to Sally and all of his family.
Debbie Walker
March 29, 2021
Ken was more than a bright star in our sky...he was a comet! He is unforgettable and sorely missed.
Sue Peterson
March 29, 2021
Kenny thank you for being you! Ken Adi was a barrier breaker. Kenny help people get in touch with them selves. He touched many lives with his ability to reach out. His annual Mother Earth Festivals, Willie Street Fairs and Wellness conferences and special guests promotions on wellness within! I will always remember Kenny as my loving, caring older brother who made people think and consider the joy of living. Always, with love...
Dorian Ring
March 28, 2021
