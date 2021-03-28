Ring, Kenneth Craig

VERONA - Kenneth Craig Ring, known as Ken Adi Ring-Adi meaning "Innovator" or "Originator"-was born May 17, 1946, and transitioned March 19, 2021. Ken grew up in Mazomanie, Wis., on the farm of his parents, Walter Michael Ring and Dorothy Isabelle (Lucey) Ring. He was the second of six boys. On the farm, he learned family values, compassion for all, a strong work ethic, and love for nature. He enjoyed also the company of many aunts, uncles, and cousins growing up.

Called "Kenny" by his family, Ken was shy as a child, but developed a gregarious, outgoing personality as he grew up. If you met him once, you were a friend. He was known for his spirituality, kindness, compassion, and outrageousness. Two of his favorite spiritual groups were Unity of Madison and Tergar Buddhist Meditation. He was also a student and a teacher of A Course in Miracles. Ken was a lover of knowledge and attended the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater and Madison, Wis. He also attended Madison College. His education continued throughout his life, through countless classes, training sessions, and workshops.

Ken was a professional massage therapist for 46 years, a yoga instructor for 35 years, and a hypnotherapist for 16 years. He had many articles published about these professions. He taught massage and was a trainer and teacher of hypnotherapy.

Ken presented many Wellife Expos in Madison, featuring psychic consultants, health products and spiritual, ecological, and dietary resources. These were heart-centered offerings that many enjoyed. He also brought New Age speakers and authors to Madison, including Dan Millman, DePac Chopra, and Wayne Dyer.

His great gift was bringing people together through 20 years of Mother Earth Festivals in the beautiful Spring Green area, and many years of Relationship Retreats. He held many gatherings for friends and family at his home and favorite outdoor areas. His events brought people together who have remained friends for 40-50 years.

In the past years Ken fully enjoyed his cottage, "Bellhaven," on Beaver Dam Lake and the friends and neighbors there. He also was a member of the Optimists Club and trained as a pontoon driver for Madison lakes.

Some sentiments expressed to and about Ken recently include, "I think of your love for others"; "Service to others is always your North Star"; "You are a Creator, a Generator"; "Your Spirit will always be felt"; "You have been the initiator of healing for countless people, animals, and the environment"; and "Thank you for being such a good teacher for me."

Survivors include Ken's wife, Sally Ring; his daughter, Rachel Ring; brothers, John (Barb) Ring, Dorian (Mikki) Ring, Steve (Kaye) Ring, Gordon (Mary) Ring, and Gerard (Becky) Ring; godson and nephew, Tony Ring; as well as an aunt, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends throughout the country and other countries. Thank you to all friends, family, and neighbors who visited, called, brought food, cards, flowers, and special words. He truly enjoyed your presence and to say "I love you" to you one last time. Thank you also to Dr. Dhingra of UW-Madison and Dr. Ledford of Group Health Madison, as well as other doctors and caretakers.

Donations can be made to any of the groups mentioned above, to Agrace Hospice of Madison, Public TV or Radio, The Farley Center in Verona, or a spiritual or ecological group of your choice.

Ken was laid to rest at the beautiful Farley Center in Verona on March 22. Many thanks to the Foster Funeral Home and the Farley Center. There will be a celebration of life in summer 2021, date and time TBA.