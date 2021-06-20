Schmitt, Kenneth F.

MADISON - Kenneth F. Schmitt of Madison, Wisconsin died peacefully on May 15, 2021. He was born in 1927 in Madison to Carol (Docken) Schmitt and Kenneth F. Schmitt, Sr., where he later learned to sail on Lake Mendota with his brother, David T. Schmitt. Ken graduated from Wisconsin High before serving in the Navy from 1946 – 1947. He attended the University of Wisconsin and graduated from Northwestern Dental School. He was an Associate Professor at the Dental School for many years and later Director of Scientific Programs at the Chicago Dental Society. Ken loved sailing - on the Brigantine Yankee with Captain Irving Johnson, Chicago - Mackinac races, Bermuda races, the North Channel of Lake Huron, out of Wilmette Harbor on Lake Michigan, sailing across the Atlantic Ocean and on his Ketch, "Un Bel Di." Ken was predeceased by his brother Dave and is survived by his son David Schmitt, daughter Deborah Carlson (Greg), daughter Barbara Perce (Hyde), grandchildren, Erik Schmitt (Rachel), Michael Schmitt (Elizabeth), Henry Carlson, Clara Carlson, Morgan Perce, Grant Perce and great grandchildren, Charlotte Schmitt, Bowden Schmitt and Bastiaan Schmitt as well as beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Donations in his memory may be sent to the Exy Johnson Scholarship Fund, Sea Education Association, P.O. Box 6, Woods Hole MA 02543 or www.sea.edu/support_sea.