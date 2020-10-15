Schroeder, Kenneth B.

MADISON - Kenneth B. Schroeder, age 86, passed away on Oct. 13, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis. He was born on March 16, 1934, in Junction City, Wis., to parents Fred and Evelyn (Salzwedel) Schroeder.

Ken retired from teaching in the Madison Metropolitan School District where he taught biology at Central High School and Memorial High School, driver's education at Memorial and West High School, and was an audiovisual consultant at Jefferson and Orchard Ridge Middle Schools.

Ken was proud of his service in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. Some of his favorite hobbies were gardening, especially growing tomatoes and raspberries so he could share them with his family and friends. He was also one of the initial vendors at the Farmers Market on the square. He enjoyed watching the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers, as he loved to follow the Badgers and watch them play in several bowl games. He was the best horse show dad a daughter could ever have. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Madison. He bowled several years in the Meadowood Couples League as well as the MMSD League. He was known as a helpful handyman who was always willing to help family, friends, and neighbors with any type of projects.

Ken is survived by his three children, Dawn Schroeder of Madison, Gail Schroeder (Pat Stimers) of Somonauk, Ill., and Brian (Gail) Schroeder of Madison; two grandchildren, Nick Schroeder and Karly Schroeder, both of Madison; two sisters, Ione Schroeder of Fond du Lac, Geraldine Lashock of Princeton; and one brother, Larry Schroeder of Fond du Lac.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Noreen Schroeder; parents, Fred Schroeder and Evelyn Salzwedel Totzke; stepfather, Melvin Totzke; brother, James Schroeder; sister, Betty Schroeder; and brother-in-law, Adrian Lashock.

Family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Christie Bartels and Dr. Mariah Quinn at UW Health for their loving care, as well as to the staff of Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care during his final days.

A Funeral Service with full Military Honors will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1701 McKenna Blvd., Madison. A visitation will take place at the church one hour prior to the service. Due to Covid-19 regulations, a Private Committal Service will take place at Roselawn Memory Gardens, Madison.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NewBridge Madison to benefit the Food Bridge program: www.newbridgemadison.org.

