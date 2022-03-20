Kenneth Wilfred Statz

MADISON - Kenneth Wilfred Statz passed away on March 14, 2022, age 80. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen Statz (nee Roney) for 58 years. Treasured father of Dean (Pam) Statz, Dan (Kris) Statz and Amy (Tom) Herzog. Proud grandfather to Alysha, Samantha, Lauren, Bracey, Paige, Owen and Mallory. Dear brother of Eileen Hahn and dear brother-in-law of Toni Statz, Dorothy Statz, Marge Anderson, Martha Stowers, Pat Stowers, Marlene Ovard and Marcia O'Donnell. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his father, Carl Statz, mother, Helen Statz, brothers Ron and Dave Statz, father-in-law, Harley Roney, mother-in-law, Beth Roney and brothers-in-law Dan O'Donnell, Tim Brandt, Gary Ovard, Phil Anderson and Dean Hahn.

Ken was a hard-working, service minded, gregarious and fun-loving man. After graduating from Waunakee High School in 1959, he joined the United States Army National Guard where he served for nine years. He was called to active duty in Fort Lewis, Washington in 1961 during the Berlin Crisis. After his service in Fort Lewis, Ken returned to Waunakee to work with his father and brothers at Carl F. Statz & Sons, a farm implement dealership located in Waunakee, which was founded by his father and later owned and operated by Ken, Ron and Dave. Ken worked alongside his father, brothers, son and nephews to build a successful business of which he was very proud.

Ken was also a past President and long-standing member of the Midwest Equipment Dealers Association, through which he made many professional connections and friends. Ken was also dedicated to his community. He served on the Waunakee Volunteer Fire Department for 32 years, including as Fire Chief for 10 years. He was a strong supporter of the Waunakee School District Athletic Department and Future Farmers of America organization. Ken was also a proud supporter of UW Athletics through his membership in the Badger Basketball Booster Club and as a long-time Badger basketball season ticket holder.

Ken's greatest love was his family and friends. He traveled all over the world with his wife and made many memories with his family at their cottage on Lake Wisconsin and their home in Florida. He was probably the proudest grandpa in attendance at his grandkids' sporting events, band concerts and other school events. If he wasn't spending time with his family, he was enjoying good times with great friends. Ken always had a smile, a joke and a great laugh to share with his family, friends and new acquaintances. He will be forever loved and missed.

Special thanks to the entire staff at Homestead Living and Agrace for their dedicated and compassionate care, Monsignor Gunn, "Bernie the Barber", special friend Paul Harrison and all of our neighbors and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tues. March 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St John's Catholic Church 209 South St Waunakee. Msgr. James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Monday March 21, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and again at the church on Tues. from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations for a memorial to be determined at a later date by the family are most appreciated.

Winn Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, WI