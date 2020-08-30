Wesenberg, Kenneth Albert

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Kenneth Albert Wesenberg went on his heavenly journey on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Schaumburg, Ill. He was born Jan. 14, 1933, to Albert Wesenberg and Anna Bartling Wesenberg in Paoli, Wis. Most of his youth he lived in Verona, Wis. He graduated from Verona High School where he excelled in sports. He started his college years at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, where he played football. He finished his degree in Landscape Architecture at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He moved to Northbrook, Ill., where he worked as a landscape architect and then moved up to Park Director at the Winnetka Park District. During his short-lived retirement he had an Auto Parts Distributorship. Soon he went back to his first love and became Superintendent of Parks in the Elk Grove Park District until his second retirement. He was living in Roselle, Ill., at this time and he bought properties in this area and a four condo complex in Holmes Beach on Ana Maria Island off the coast of Florida. He and his wife Jan spent several months there every year.

Ken married his first wife, Donna Lavick, in 1963 with whom he had three children: Tony, Kristy and Tim. He married his second wife, Jan LaVallee, in 1987.

He is survived by his daughter, Kristy; son, Tim; granddaughter, Kendall Wesenberg; sister, Lea DeHaven; first wife, Donna; sister-in-law, Carol Lavick; and step-children, Lynn Maund, Mike LaVallee, John LaVallee, Tom LaVallee and Katie Uidl.

He was predeceased by his son, Tony; wife, Jan; sisters, Jean Smith and Joyce Boness; brothers-in-law, Gary Smith, Dale Boness, Doc DeHaven and Bob Lavick; and by his parents.

There will be no service at this time.