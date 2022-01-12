Menu
Keven Kelliher
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Mount Horeb High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
500 N. 8th St.
Mount Horeb, WI

Kelliher, Keven Patrick

MOUNT HOREB – Keven Patrick Kelliher of Mount Horeb, age 72, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. He was born in Madison to Joseph and Dorothy "Dot" (Handel) Kelliher on April 16, 1949. Keven was a graduate of Mount Horeb High School. A Vietnam veteran, he served in the U.S. Army and was a proud member of the VFW Post 9511. He enjoyed over 40 years in sales with Pioneer Rim & Wheel Company. He loved to go for a drive in the convertible, exploring new spots and visiting old favorites. He could tell you the best place to get a beverage and a good meal in just about any town across the state. Anywhere Keven went, it was guaranteed he would run into someone he knew, and he was always up for one more game of euchre.

Keven is survived by son, Kraig (Jennifer) Kelliher; daughter, Kari Kelliher; grandchildren, Kiarra Eith and Cody Hanson; bonus grandson, Wyatt Bush; former wife, Vicky (Gerber) Lino; siblings, Connie (Bob) Ripp, Kathie Hutchison, BethAnn McMahon and Dennis Kelliher; as well as many nieces and nephews. Keven was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Laurence "Larry" Kelliher.

A celebration of Keven's life will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a service at 1 p.m. Burial with military honors will immediately follow at St. James Cemetery in Blue Mounds for all who wish to attend. The Kelliher family invites guests to gather for a reception to follow at the VFW POST 9511, 2787 Erbe Road, Blue Mounds. Friends and family who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may do so by visiting Keven's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and clicking the Live Webcast link at the start of the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the VFW Post 9511 or the Mount Horeb Veterans Memorial (mhvma.org). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Service

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
500 N. 8th St., Mount Horeb, WI
Jan
14
Service
1:00p.m.
IVE STREAM may do so by visiting Keven's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and clicking the Live Webcast link at the start of the service
WI
Jan
14
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
500 N. 8th St., Mount Horeb, WI
Jan
14
Burial
St. James Cemetery
Blue Mounds, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Keven: thanks for making working at Adler Auto Supply so much fun. And also for reminding me that when it was 2:30, it was time to go to the dentist. Love always, sue
sue
January 14, 2022
So very sorry for the loss of your Dad Kari, Kraig and the whole family. I'll miss being called Joanna Anna Danna by him. You're in my thoughts during this difficult time. Sending much Love
Joanna Lemmer
Friend
January 13, 2022
Lots of great memories working with Keven at Pioneer Rim. He will be missed at the holiday parties which he enjoyed so much.
Cindy
January 12, 2022
I will never forget all of our vacations up North and the many awesome road trips throughout the back roads in the convertible. We made so many great memories together and I will cherish them forever. You had me with the white tulips. Love you always Ginny
Ginny
Friend
January 12, 2022
Great times with a great guy. You´ll always have a piece of my heart. Love you. RIP.
Kama
January 12, 2022
