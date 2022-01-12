Kelliher, Keven Patrick

MOUNT HOREB – Keven Patrick Kelliher of Mount Horeb, age 72, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. He was born in Madison to Joseph and Dorothy "Dot" (Handel) Kelliher on April 16, 1949. Keven was a graduate of Mount Horeb High School. A Vietnam veteran, he served in the U.S. Army and was a proud member of the VFW Post 9511. He enjoyed over 40 years in sales with Pioneer Rim & Wheel Company. He loved to go for a drive in the convertible, exploring new spots and visiting old favorites. He could tell you the best place to get a beverage and a good meal in just about any town across the state. Anywhere Keven went, it was guaranteed he would run into someone he knew, and he was always up for one more game of euchre.

Keven is survived by son, Kraig (Jennifer) Kelliher; daughter, Kari Kelliher; grandchildren, Kiarra Eith and Cody Hanson; bonus grandson, Wyatt Bush; former wife, Vicky (Gerber) Lino; siblings, Connie (Bob) Ripp, Kathie Hutchison, BethAnn McMahon and Dennis Kelliher; as well as many nieces and nephews. Keven was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Laurence "Larry" Kelliher.

A celebration of Keven's life will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a service at 1 p.m. Burial with military honors will immediately follow at St. James Cemetery in Blue Mounds for all who wish to attend. The Kelliher family invites guests to gather for a reception to follow at the VFW POST 9511, 2787 Erbe Road, Blue Mounds. Friends and family who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may do so by visiting Keven's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and clicking the Live Webcast link at the start of the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the VFW Post 9511 or the Mount Horeb Veterans Memorial (mhvma.org). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

