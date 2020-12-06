Croak, Kevin Patrick

MADISON - Kevin Patrick Croak passed away unexpectedly at home on Nov. 28, 2020, from complications related to Covid-19. Kevin was born on Feb. 15, 1956, in Madison, the fourth child of Martin and Catherine Croak. He attended Blessed Sacrament grade school, graduated from Edgewood High School and the University of Wisconsin. Kevin was a talented actor who contributed a great deal to the theatre community in Madison. He was passionate about acting and instructed and mentored students at the University of Wisconsin. He acted in hundreds of films and received many acting awards.

Kevin was known for his ready smile, a quick wit and being an animated storyteller.

He enjoyed his friendships during his many years as an employee at the Olive Garden Restaurant.

Kevin was the beloved brother of Maureen Croak OP, Sheila Chaykowski (Norman), Cathleen Braiman (Jeffrey) and Kerry Donegan (Laury), as well as uncle of Catherine Fleming, Christine Chaykowski, Jessie Braiman, Taylor Donegan and Morgan Donegan, and the grand-uncle of Tristan Fleming. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Due to the pandemic there will not be a service at this time.

The family will plan a Memorial Service at a later date when a gathering will be safe for all.

Friends may go on Foster Funeral Home website, www.fosterfuneralhomes.com, to express condolences.