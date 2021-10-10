McDonald, Kevin E.

TRUCKEE, Calif. - Kevin E. McDonald, age 68, of Truckee, Calif., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

Kevin was born in Mineral Point, Wis., and grew up in Madison, Wis., graduating from La Follette High School in 1970. After graduating from UW-Whitewater, he headed to Vail, Colo., to enjoy his love of skiing and the mountains. He moved to San Clemente, Calif., before relocating to Truckee, again to enjoy the mountain life. In September of 2020, he had moved to Chico, Calif., to be closer to his son. Kevin was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan, huge hockey fan, avid fisherman, loved playing golf and watching baseball.

Kevin is survived by his children, Tim (Raven) of Chico, Calif., and Jamie (Derek) of Reno, Nev.; sister, Julie McDonald of Madison, Wis.; and many friends and family across the United States. His parents, Edward and Virginia; and brother, Timothy, preceded him in death.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMAITON CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. A graveside service will follow at RESURRECTION CEMETERY, 2705 Regent St., Madison.

When going through Kevin's journal his son found the following: "When I'm buried put $100 in $2 bills in my left sock, just in case 'tipping' is required where I'm going."

To honor his request, please bring a $2 bill to put in his sock (don't worry, it's clean). With the money collected, a donation to the National Audubon Society will be made in Kevin's honor.

My friends and family signing off from the high and lonesome one last time. Love Kevin.

