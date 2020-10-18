McDonald, Kevin E.

TRUCKEE, Calif. - Kevin E. McDonald, age 68, of Truckee, Calif., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

Kevin was born in Mineral Point, Wis., and grew up in Madison, Wis., graduating from LaFollette High School in 1970. After graduating from UW-Whitewater he headed to Vail, Colo., to enjoy his love of skiing and the mountains. He moved to San Clemente, Calif., before relocating to Truckee, Calif., again to enjoy the mountain life. Recently he had moved to Chico, Calif., to be closer to his son. Kevin was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan, huge hockey fan, avid fisherman, and loved playing golf and watching baseball.

Kevin is survived by his children, Tim (Raven) of Chico, Calif., and Jamie (Derek) of Reno, Nev.; sister, Julie McDonald of Madison, Wis.; and many friends and family across the United States.

His parents, Edward and Virginia, and brother, Timothy, preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the ALS Association.

A celebration of life will be planned for Kevin sometime in 2021 in Madison, Wis.

Thank you for all the loving and kind messages. It has helped us through this difficult time. Signing off from the High and Lonesome one last time.

To view online and leave condolences for the family, please go to www.NewtonBracewell.com.